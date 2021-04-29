The regional ministry of agriculture is preparing for a declaration of drought in parts of Mallorca. At present, but without having completed studies, eleven municipalities out of the 53 are poised to come under this declaration.

Farmers in Campos, in Mallorca's south, recently warned the ministry about the situation. They were particularly concerned about water for forage crops. Following this alert, technicians from the ministry conducted fieldwork in Llucmajor and Ses Salines. They have since been also assessing the situation in Andratx, Arta, Calvia, Capdepera, Felanitx, Manacor, Porreres and Santanyi.

A declaration will most likely be made early next month. By doing this, aid will be released from the Balearic government and insurance companies.

The agriculture minister, Mae de la Concha, says that the ministry is working to find a solution for this year, adding that the issue of drought and climate change must be addressed, "as it will be a recurring theme in the future". There is to be a review of all related matters - from agricultural insurance to the adaptation of crops according to the availability of water.