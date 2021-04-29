A health worker performing a covid test

The Balearic health authority has today confirmed a new rise in COVID-19 infections, the highest number of cases detected in recent weeks.

The health department has reported 87 new positive cases as a result of 3,118 tests carried out in the past 24 hours. In Mallorca there were 66 cases, Minorca 11 cases, Ibiza 10 cases and none in Formentera.

The spike means that 59,003 people have now been infected by the virus in the Balearics since the pandemic began.

One more death has also been reported.

