Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Friday, April 30.

29-04-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Here are today's minimum temperatures reported by the Met Office.

It’s a foggy friday in Palma with black clouds and rain this afternoon and a high of 19 falling to 15 after dark.

Calvia is 20 with morning mist, afternoon rain light winds and a low of 12 degrees.

It’s 21 and overcast in Llucmajor with scattered showers, a mild northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 13 degrees.

Muro is rainy and miserable with a high of 21 degrees, a bit of a breeze and a low of 12.

It’s cloudy, wet and windy in Escorca and the daytime high of 17 degrees will fall to 9 overnight.

Below is the forecast for the weekend and beginning of next week.

Four day forecast on the Balearic Islands

