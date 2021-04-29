Here are today's minimum temperatures reported by the Met Office.
T mín ºC hoy viernes en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 30, 2021
en #Mallorca:
6 Escorca, Son Torrella
8 Serra d'Alfàbia
9 Escorca, Lluc
11 Palma, Universitat
11 Campos
12 Santa Maria
12 Pollença
12 Calvià
12 Binissalem
12 Artà
13 Port de Pollença
13 Sa Pobla
13 Son Servera pic.twitter.com/N5WBQtSNIp
It’s a foggy friday in Palma with black clouds and rain this afternoon and a high of 19 falling to 15 after dark.
Calvia is 20 with morning mist, afternoon rain light winds and a low of 12 degrees.
It’s 21 and overcast in Llucmajor with scattered showers, a mild northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 13 degrees.
Muro is rainy and miserable with a high of 21 degrees, a bit of a breeze and a low of 12.
It’s cloudy, wet and windy in Escorca and the daytime high of 17 degrees will fall to 9 overnight.
Below is the forecast for the weekend and beginning of next week.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/fMy6bX2VWl— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 30, 2021
