Here are today's minimum temperatures reported by the Met Office.

T mín ºC hoy viernes en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

6 Escorca, Son Torrella

8 Serra d'Alfàbia

9 Escorca, Lluc

11 Palma, Universitat

11 Campos

12 Santa Maria

12 Pollença

12 Calvià

12 Binissalem

12 Artà

13 Port de Pollença

13 Sa Pobla

13 Son Servera pic.twitter.com/N5WBQtSNIp — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 30, 2021

It’s a foggy friday in Palma with black clouds and rain this afternoon and a high of 19 falling to 15 after dark.

Calvia is 20 with morning mist, afternoon rain light winds and a low of 12 degrees.

It’s 21 and overcast in Llucmajor with scattered showers, a mild northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 13 degrees.

Muro is rainy and miserable with a high of 21 degrees, a bit of a breeze and a low of 12.

It’s cloudy, wet and windy in Escorca and the daytime high of 17 degrees will fall to 9 overnight.

Below is the forecast for the weekend and beginning of next week.