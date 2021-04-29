Rafa Nadal has presented the limited edition of a racket bag created through a collaboration between his sponsors Kia and Babolat, and which has been designed by the students at the Rafa Nadal Foundation.

The bag, of which only 100 have been produced, incorporates drawings inspired by the figure of the tennis player both on and off the court, as expressed by the children of the Rafa Nadal Foundation. The artistic representations of the young participants reflect the idea of “movement”, thereby highlighting the Kia brand spirit as well as the figure of Rafa Nadal himself as one of the best tennis players of all time.

To design the bag, hundreds of children from the Rafa Nadal Foundation drew images inspired by Nadal. The drawings selected to be incorporated into the final design of the bag have been the most illustrative and those that best reflect the sporting spirit of Rafa, as well as his colouring and personality.

“It’s great that two of my sponsors, who have supported me since the beginning of my career, came together to create this bag,” said Nadal, referring to Kia and Babolat.

“My foundation is a big part of my life and for it is great for children to have played such an important role in the design. I was happy that the children had fun painting the pictures and that they had the opportunity to be present in this bag.”