EXPERIENCED FILIPINO Couple looking for work. She excellent cook, fast ironing. He has drivers licence and award-winning Q.E.2 steward. 684-313157.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



BRAMALL PAINTING AND DECORATING. Free quote, repairs, maintenance. Tel. 635-872756.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





REDUCED! LARGE WARDROBE, 2.20 metres high x 2.50 metres wide x 0.45 metres deep. 200 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





LOTS OF NICE BRIC-A-BRAC from 20 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





SELECTION OF MIRRORS from 5 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





POLIGONO SON BUGADELLAS, Santa Ponsa. Industrial unit to let. Interior 477.80 m², Exterior 672.90 m², Offices 100 m². All services and amenities. Full licences. Tel. 610-846749.





CAN PICAFORT: Lovely ground floor apartment with small private pool! Three bedrooms, one bathroom, terraces and parking space. 285,000 €. Ref. 9537. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





LEGAL BUILD with Tourist Licence/ Cedula in Costitx. 14,700 m² land with great open- plan designed home and stone guest house with separate entrance. Mains electricity. Possibility to build a pool. 450,000 €. Ref. 9443. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.



