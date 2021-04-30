Sunset in the Bay of Pollensa.

29-04-2021Xesca Serra

It’s about to get very stormy in Mallorca, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

"We finish April and start May with unstable weather," says Aemet’s María José Guerrero.

Friday kicked off misty with scattered showers and light southerly winds in some places. This afternoon it will be sunny in the north of the Island and wet in the south, with a daytime temperature around 21º dropping to 16º overnight.

Here is a preview of the weather for Friday.

Saturday morning will be overcast with heavy rain and thunderstorms but it will clear up in the afternoon and the temperature will hover around 17ºC with moderate-strong westerly winds.

Sunday will be slightly cloudy, with afternoon showers, a daytime high of 22º and 9-11º overnight.

