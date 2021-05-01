The facilities of Pollensa's municipal services agency, EMSER, are to be moved and centralised on the industrial estate. The town hall has raised a tender to adapt a warehouse at a cost of 600,000 euros. The aim is for the new site to be operational next year.

The warehouse in question was bought by the town hall several years ago, but no development of it was carried out. There now will be development, and this will include provision for changing rooms, EMSER having been at the centre of the controversy surrounding the female employee who has had to endure a highly unsatisfactory arrangement at the existing site.

The town hall stresses that the new facilities will have separate changing rooms and showers (and so they should) and will also be adapted for people with reduced mobility. Podemos, one of the opposition parties, don't agree. The project for the warehouse has architectural barriers - obstacles for those with reduced mobility.

The party is insisting that there is a redrafting in order to eliminate these barriers and to address the location for the bathrooms. The plan is for them to be on the first floor; Podemos want them on the ground floor.