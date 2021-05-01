Balearic environment minister Miquel Mir has asked for extreme precaution to be taken against forest fires this summer. Speaking at the launch of the summer high-risk forest fire campaign, Mir said that due to the lack of rainfall and the condition of vegetation, "a very high risk of fires is expected".

The campaign, which runs from May 1 until October 15, will include the ban on fires within 50 metres of forest areas. This was introduced last year and is being maintained. For fires within 500 metres, it is necessary to get authorisation.

In all, 350 personnel will be involved in fire prevention and fighting. They are agents from the environment ministry and personnel from the Ibanat agency and the directorate for natural areas and biodiversity. In addition, the control of fires obviously means the involvement of the Mallorca Fire Brigade (and the Palma Fire Brigade, where necessary) and of the aerial support at the Son Bonet, Petra and Puerto Pollensa bases as well as in Minorca (Es Mercadal) and in Ibiza (Sa Coma).

Operations for dealing with fires are inter-island, and resources are drawn on as required.