It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma with scattered showers, light southerly winds and the high of 21 degrees will fall to 8 after dark.

Andratx is overcast with morning showers, afternoon sunshine, a high of 20 degrees and a low of 11.

It’s cloudy in Felanitx with intermittent showers and a few slivers of sunshine; the daytime high of 22 will drop to 13 overnight.

Muro is 23 with a mixture of sunshine, clouds, wind and heavy rain and it'll be 9 degrees overnight.

It’s a rainy day in Soller with a high of 21 degrees, a light breeze and a low of 10.