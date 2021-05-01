Es Trenc, Mallorca.

Es Trenc, Mallorca.

25-04-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma with scattered showers, light southerly winds and the high of 21 degrees will fall to 8 after dark.

Andratx is overcast with morning showers, afternoon sunshine, a high of 20 degrees and a low of 11.

It’s cloudy in Felanitx with intermittent showers and a few slivers of sunshine; the daytime high of 22 will drop to 13 overnight.

Muro is 23 with a mixture of sunshine, clouds, wind and heavy rain and it'll be 9 degrees overnight.

It’s a rainy day in Soller with a high of 21 degrees, a light breeze and a low of 10.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.