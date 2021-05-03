A test tube labelled "COVID-19 Test positive" is seen in this illustration picture

A test tube labelled "COVID-19 Test positive" is seen in this illustration picture taken, March 10, 2021.

03-05-2021DADO RUVIC

A pharmacy worker who was selling fake negative COVID-19 test certificates so that people could travel to Morocco has been arrested, Spanish police said on Monday.

The 24-year-old man, who was arrested in El Ejido, southern Spain, charged Moroccan people 130 euros ($156) for each fake certificate which allowed them to fly home from Spain, according to the authorities. They said he had a second job running his own travel business and selling plane tickets.

Spain's National Police added they had discovered seven cases of the suspect selling false PCR test certificates and that the investigation was ongoing.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.