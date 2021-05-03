Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Tuesday, May 4

04-05-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

These are today's minimum temperatures that have been registered on the island.

Morning showers in Palma will clear away by lunchtime and it will be 23 degrees when the sun comes out, then drop to 11 after dark.

It’s wet and windy in Estellencs with afternoon sunshine and the high of 19 will fall to 12 when the sun goes down.

Santanyi is raining and windy this morning but it will be sunny and 20 degrees later with a low of 10.

It’s 20 degrees and sunny most of the day in Alcudia with virtually no wind and a low of 12.

Banyalbufar is 19 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers, a high of 19 and a low of 13.

Check below the weather forecast until Saturday.

