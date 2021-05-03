These are today's minimum temperatures that have been registered on the island.

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

8 Escorca, Son Torrella

8 Serra d'Alfàbia

10 Escorca, Lluc

12 Palma, Univ.

12 Petra

13 Artà

13 Sineu

13 Manacor

13 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

13 Pollença

13 Andratx, Sant Elm

13 Llucmajor

13 Binissalem

13 Santa Maria

13 Porreres

13 Son Servera pic.twitter.com/KuXdOcHU5q — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 4, 2021

13 Port de Pollença

13 Sa Pobla

14 Campos

14 Santanyí

14 Colònia de Sant Pere

14 Aerop. Palma

14 Calvià

14 Muro

14 Campos, Salines

14 Banyalbufar

14 Portocolom

15 Far de Capdepera

15 Sóller, Puerto

16 Palma, Portopí — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 4, 2021

Morning showers in Palma will clear away by lunchtime and it will be 23 degrees when the sun comes out, then drop to 11 after dark.

It’s wet and windy in Estellencs with afternoon sunshine and the high of 19 will fall to 12 when the sun goes down.

Santanyi is raining and windy this morning but it will be sunny and 20 degrees later with a low of 10.

It’s 20 degrees and sunny most of the day in Alcudia with virtually no wind and a low of 12.

Banyalbufar is 19 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers, a high of 19 and a low of 13.

Check below the weather forecast until Saturday.