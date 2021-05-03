These are today's minimum temperatures that have been registered on the island.
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 4, 2021
8 Escorca, Son Torrella
8 Serra d'Alfàbia
10 Escorca, Lluc
12 Palma, Univ.
12 Petra
13 Artà
13 Sineu
13 Manacor
13 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
13 Pollença
13 Andratx, Sant Elm
13 Llucmajor
13 Binissalem
13 Santa Maria
13 Porreres
13 Son Servera pic.twitter.com/KuXdOcHU5q
13 Port de Pollença— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 4, 2021
13 Sa Pobla
14 Campos
14 Santanyí
14 Colònia de Sant Pere
14 Aerop. Palma
14 Calvià
14 Muro
14 Campos, Salines
14 Banyalbufar
14 Portocolom
15 Far de Capdepera
15 Sóller, Puerto
16 Palma, Portopí
Morning showers in Palma will clear away by lunchtime and it will be 23 degrees when the sun comes out, then drop to 11 after dark.
It’s wet and windy in Estellencs with afternoon sunshine and the high of 19 will fall to 12 when the sun goes down.
Santanyi is raining and windy this morning but it will be sunny and 20 degrees later with a low of 10.
It’s 20 degrees and sunny most of the day in Alcudia with virtually no wind and a low of 12.
Banyalbufar is 19 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers, a high of 19 and a low of 13.
Check below the weather forecast until Saturday.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/quuPLMhPeQ— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 4, 2021
Currently there are no comments.