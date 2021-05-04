04-05-2021

The Prosecutor’s Office has informed the Balearic government that is opposes any extension of the current curfew in the Balearics once the State of Alarm is lifted on Sunday.

The Balearic government has applied to the Balearic High Court for legal powers to extend the 11pm to 6am curfew and the Balearic High Court will have to decide within the next few days if the curfew stands along with a number of other restrictions the Balearic government wants to maintain such as controls of social gatherings, bars and restaurant opening times and whether they can reopen interiors from next week.

