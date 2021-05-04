sa Forada, Mallorca.

sa Forada, Mallorca. recent photo.

04-05-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 21 degrees, strong winds and a low of 9.

Calvia is 22 with hazy sunshine, occasional clouds, light winds and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

It’s 23 and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Llucmajor with evening mist and a low of 11.

Capdepera is warm and sunny with mild winds and the daytime temperature of 21 degrees will fall to 12 after dark.

Banyalbufar is mostly sunny with a high of 20 degrees, zero wind and a low of 10.

