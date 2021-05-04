Tuesday's report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 37 new positive cases of coronavirus - 34 in Mallorca, two in Ibiza and one in Minorca. Eighteen more cases than the Monday report, but the test rate is only slightly higher - 1.16% as opposed to 1.08%. There were far more tests - 3,189 against 1,759.

One more death has been confirmed; the total is 824. On the wards there are two fewer Covid patients in Mallorca (36). Ibiza has seven patients (no change) and Minorca two (one fewer). The number of patients in intensive care in Mallorca is down three to 17. Ibiza has two patients (down one) and Minorca also two (no change).

Nine more patients have been discharged from hospital, and a further 32 people who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. The health service is attending to a total of 992 people (down three), while primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 752 (up two).

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 is down from 64.12 to 63.33 in the Balearics but up from 58.37 to 58.81in Mallorca. The seven-day incidence is down from 33.58 to 31.93 in the Balearics and from 31.81 to 31.14 in Mallorca.

As to vaccination, 339,951 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 267,430 in Mallorca. There are 99,194 people who have received two doses in the Balearics; 81,254 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 24.7% of the target population has been vaccinated and 10% have received the full course.

In Mallorca's municipalities, there are increases in active cases in seven of the 53. Figures in brackets indicates changes from the report of May 3.

Palma 589 (+8)

Inca 71 (+2)

Manacor 54 (-1)

Marratxi 47 (+1)

Calvia 41 (-2)

Son Servera 33 (-1)

Muro 28 (-1)

Llucmajor 22 (-2)

Alcudia 20 (-1)

Andratx 18 (no change)

Pollensa 16 (-2)

Campos 15 (-2)

Felanitx 15 (no change)

Lloseta 14 (-1)

Santanyi 14 (+2)

Capdepera 13 (no change)

Sa Pobla 13 (no change)

Soller 12 (-1)

Binissalem 11 (no change)

Santa Margalida 10 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 9 (no change)

Porreres 8 (+1)

Bunyola 7 (no change)

Selva 7 (no change)

Sineu 7 (no change)

Alaro 6 (no change)

Santa Maria 5 (no change)

Algaida 4 (+1)

Llubi 4 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Sencelles 4 (no change)

Valldemossa 4 (no change)

Arta 3 (no change)

Petra 3 (no change)

Ses Salines 3 (+1)

Consell 2 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Buger 1 (no change)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Sant Joan 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)