DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.



LOOKING FOR A TEMPORARY studio/ small apartment for the period 17.5 until 26.6 this year, Portals area, due to refurbishment of our house in Costa D'en Blanes. Approx. 1,000 €. Please call 662-195124.



BRAMALL PAINTING AND DECORATING. Free quote, repairs, maintenance. Tel. 635-872756.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





REDUCED! LARGE WARDROBE, 2.20 metres high x 2.50 metres wide x 0.45 metres deep. 200 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





SET OF 3 GLASS TOP Coffee Tables, 40 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





LOTS OF NICE BRIC-A-BRAC from 20 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





POLIGONO SON BUGADELLAS, Santa Ponsa. Industrial unit to let. Interior 477.80 m², Exterior 672.90 m², Offices 100 m². All services and amenities. Full licences. Tel. 610-846749.





POLLENSA: Fabulous mountain views and peaceful location. Attractive finca of 3,300 m² with swimming pool. Lounge/ diner, large equipped kitchen with island unit, utility/ laundry room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite). Front and lateral porches, lovely garden, fruit trees and pond. Central heating, double glazing, electricity and own well. Viewing recommended. 495,000 €. Ref. 9262. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





MOSCARI: Lovely townhouse with stunning mountain views. Three floors (and a lift). Typical Majorcan charm combined with modern comforts, central heating and air conditioning. Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two terraces. 454,000 €. Ref. 9268. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





COSTITX: Peaceful area, pretty finca with swimming pool. Lovely, tranquil 3,900 m² plot. Three bedroom, bathroom, porch and roof terrace with great views. Some modernisation required. Current Cédula, mains electricity connection possible. Price 277,000 €. Ref. 9346. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





MANCOR DE LA VALL. Charming corner townhouse with garden, first floor terrace and lovely views. Requiring renovation, potential for a great home, three bedrooms, two bathrooms. Price 230,000 €. Ref. 9526. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



DO YOU WANT TO SELL you property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.



