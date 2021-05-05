These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

T mín ºC hoy jueves en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

5 Escorca, Son Torrella

8 Escorca, Lluc

8 Palma, Universitat

8 Campos

9 Binissalem

10 Sa Pobla

10 Petra

10 Campos, Salines

10 Santa Maria

10 Calvià

10 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

10 Serra d'Alfàbia

10 Muro pic.twitter.com/S64QEJFT0E — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 6, 2021

It’s windy and foggy in Palma this morning, but there will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon, bringing a high of 23 and a low of 12.

Calvia is 22 and sunny with evening fog, mild winds and an overnight temperature of 11 degrees.

It’s a beautiful, sunny but blustery day in Santanyi with a top temperature of 23 degrees dropping to 10 after dark.

Santa Margalida is 27, hot and sunny, with moderate-strong southerly winds, evening fog and a low of 11 degrees.

And it’s 21 in Puigpunyent with a mild breeze and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

Check out the forecast for the next few days. As of Monday the weather is changing.