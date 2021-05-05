These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.
T mín ºC hoy jueves en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 6, 2021
en #Mallorca:
5 Escorca, Son Torrella
8 Escorca, Lluc
8 Palma, Universitat
8 Campos
9 Binissalem
10 Sa Pobla
10 Petra
10 Campos, Salines
10 Santa Maria
10 Calvià
10 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca
10 Serra d'Alfàbia
10 Muro pic.twitter.com/S64QEJFT0E
It’s windy and foggy in Palma this morning, but there will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon, bringing a high of 23 and a low of 12.
Calvia is 22 and sunny with evening fog, mild winds and an overnight temperature of 11 degrees.
It’s a beautiful, sunny but blustery day in Santanyi with a top temperature of 23 degrees dropping to 10 after dark.
Santa Margalida is 27, hot and sunny, with moderate-strong southerly winds, evening fog and a low of 11 degrees.
And it’s 21 in Puigpunyent with a mild breeze and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.
Check out the forecast for the next few days. As of Monday the weather is changing.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/sKEedmVSs0— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 6, 2021
Currently there are no comments.