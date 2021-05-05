The Wednesday report from the health ministry shows 43 new positive cases of coronavirus, six more than Tuesday and with a higher test rate of 1.5% from 323 fewer tests (2,866). There are 29 cases in Mallorca, 12 in Minorca and two in Ibiza.

One more death has been confirmed; the total since the start of the pandemic is 825. This death is one from February. There are six fewer Covid patients on wards in Mallorca (30), two fewer in Ibiza (five) and one fewer in Minorca (one). However, there are five more patients in intensive care, all of them in Mallorca; the total is 22. There are two patients in both Ibiza and Minorca.

Seventy-two more people have recovered, eight of whom were in hospital. In the Balearics as a whole, the health service is attending to 986 people (hospitals and primary care). In Mallorca, primary care is monitoring 740 people, twelve fewer than Tuesday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 is down from 63.33 to 63.07 in the Balearics and remains 58.81in Mallorca. The seven-day incidence is down from 31.93 to 31.15 in the Balearics and from 31.14 to 29.69 in Mallorca.

In terms of vaccination, 346,644 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 272,949 in Mallorca. There are 102,187 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 83,696 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 25.2% of the target population has been vaccinated and 10.3% have received the full course.

In Mallorca's municipalities, there are increases in active cases in seven of the 53. Figures in brackets indicates changes from the report of May 4.

Palma 585 (-4)

Inca 64 (-7)

Manacor 56 (+2)

Marratxi 49 (+2)

Calvia 37 (-4)

Son Servera 35 (+2)

Muro 25 (-3)

Alcudia 20 (no change)

Llucmajor 20 (-2)

Andratx 16 (-2)

Sa Pobla 16 (+3)

Capdepera 15 (+2)

Felanitx 13 (-2)

Lloseta 13 (-1)

Santanyi 13 (-1)

Campos 12 (-3)

Soller 12 (no change)

Pollensa 11 (-5)

Binissalem 10 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 10 (+1)

Santa Margalida 10 (no change)

Porreres 8 (no change)

Selva 7 (no change)

Sineu 7 (no change)

Alaro 6 (no change)

Bunyola 6 (-1)

Sencelles 6 (+2)

Santa Maria 5 (no change)

Algaida 4 (no change)

Llubi 4 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Valldemossa 4 (no change)

Arta 3 (no change)

Petra 3 (no change)

Ses Salines 3 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Consell 1 (-1)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Sant Joan 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (-1)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (-1)