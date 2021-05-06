The Union of Fairground Attractions yesterday met with the Mayor of Palma, José Hila, to seek an alternative to the Fira del Ram Spring fair that has been cancelled for the second consecutive year.

Sources from the fairground association said they are hoping the mayor agrees to the possibility of setting up something smaller than the Fira del Ram in another location other than at the traditional large Son Fusteret site.

Sources from the fairground association have indicated that in this new proposal “the idea is to bring together up to six attractions and about three trailers.”

This option is much smaller than the proposal presented back in March of this year, which called for maximum capacity of 3,000 people.

However, the plan was not accepted by the council and the fairgrounds now hope to kick off the new season after having been closed down for the best part of a year.

Last year the state of alarm decreed on March 14 forced the fairgrounds to close the Fira del Ram just two weeks after the season started. Since then they have hardly been able to work.

Before the virus, Son Fusteret accommodated a total of 170 attractions, stalls and bars.