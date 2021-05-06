Thirty-seven new cases reported on Thursday - 22 Mallorca, eleven Minorca, four Ibiza. Test rate of only 1.07% from 3,457 tests. There are six fewer cases than on Wednesday, when the rate was 1.5% from 2,866 tests.

One more death has been confirmed and it is another from the review of January and February mortality - the total number of deaths is 826. There are two fewer Covid patients on wards in Mallorca (28) and one fewer in Ibiza (four). There is one patient in Minorca. In intensive care, there is one more patient in Ibiza (three). There are 22 patients in Mallorca and two in Minorca.

Eight more patients have been discharged from hospital, and a further 87 people have recovered. The number of people being attended to by the health service has dropped by 26 to 960, while there are six fewer people being monitored by primary care in Mallorca (734).

In terms of vaccination, 361,228 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 285,733 in Mallorca. There are 106,478 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 87,145 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 26.2% of the target population has been vaccinated and 10.7% have received the full course.

In Mallorca's municipalities, there are increases in active cases in six of the 53. Figures in brackets indicates changes from the report of May 5.

Palma 567 (-18)

Inca 64 (no change)

Manacor 53 (-3)

Marratxi 51 (+2)

Calvia 36 (-1)

Son Servera 35 (no change)

Llucmajor 23 (+3)

Muro 22 (-3)

Alcudia 19 (-1)

Andratx 17 (+1)

Sa Pobla 16 (no change)

Capdepera 15 (no change)

Lloseta 13 (no change)

Pollensa 12 (+1)

Santanyi 12 (-1)

Soller 12 (no change)

Felanitx 11 (-2)

Binissalem 10 (no change)

Campos 10 (-2)

Sant Llorenç 10 (no change)

Santa Margalida 9 (-1)

Porreres 8 (no change)

Selva 7 (no change)

Sineu 7 (no change)

Alaro 6 (no change)

Bunyola 6 (no change)

Sencelles 6 (no change)

Algaida 4 (no change)

Llubi 4 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Valldemossa 4 (no change)

Arta 3 (no change)

Petra 3 (no change)

Ses Salines 3 (no change)

Santa Maria 2 (-3)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Consell 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 1 (+1)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Sant Joan 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (+1)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)