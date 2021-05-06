The Balearic Government is expected to give bars and restaurants permission to extend terrace opening hours from next week, but interior spaces will remain closed.

Representatives from the Government, Employers and the Unions will meet on Friday to discuss the de-escalation plan and the relaxation of Hospitality Sector restrictions.

At the moment bar and restaurant terraces close at 17:00 from Monday to Thursday, then reopen from 20:00-22:30. On Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays they must close at 17:00.

The Bureau of Social Dialogue will try to reach a consensus with the Employers and Unions over coronavirus measures for the next 15 days, which will later be approved by an extraordinary Government Council. They will also discuss easing restrictions in other Sectors.

The Balearic Government has already been given court approval to keep some Covid restrictions in place after the State of Alarm ends on May 9, including the curfew and limits on the number of people at social gatherings.