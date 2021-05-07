TUI is undercutting all other carriers and offering coronavirus tests at rock bottom prices for Brits travelling to ‘Green’ list countries, according to the Daily Mail.

Anyone arriving in the UK from a ‘Green’ list country must take a lateral flow or PCR test within 72 hours of arriving in the UK.

The Government is reportedly planning on providing free rapid Covid test kits to Brits travelling abroad so that they can avoid the hassle of trying to find one before they go home, but they will still have to pay at least £50 each for a gold-standard PCR test when they get home.

TUI has struck a deal with Chronomics and is offering passengers travelling to ‘Green’ list countries a lateral flow test and a PCR test for just £20. Those travelling to ‘Amber’ list countries can get a lateral flow test and 2 PCRs for £50.

PCR tests usually cost £120 each, although several airlines and travel companies are now offering discounted tests for around £60.

Portable equipment is used to carry out ‘on the spot’ lateral flow tests and the results are available in 15 minutes, so they’re faster and cheaper than PCR tests, but less accurate.

Other big holiday companies will no doubt follow TUI’s lead and offer similar packages, which could put smaller companies at a disadvantage.