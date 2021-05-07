Look out your beach towel and top up your sun tan lotion supplies because it’s going to be a scorcher in Mallorca this weekend, according to the State Meteorological Agency.

On Friday it will be 21º in coastal areas and 28º in the south of the island, much warmer than the normal 21º at this time of year, according to Aemet's Deputy Spokesman, Miquel Gili.

Saturday will be partly sunny, partly cloudy with highs of 23º on the coast and up to 30º inland and in the northeast of Mallorca.

Sunday will be sunny with occasional clouds and a maximum temperatures in the high 20's in the Levante area and 31º inland.

Monday will be wet and very windy with 90-100% humidity in some places.