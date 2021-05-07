These are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island.
Tmín (en ºC) hoy, en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 8, 2021
8 Escorca
10 Palma Univ
10 Campos
12 Artà
12 Binissalem
12 Petra
12 S.Servera
12 Sineu
12 Muro
12 Sa Pobla
12 Alfàbia
12 Aerop.Palma
13 Sta Maria
13 Porreres
13 P.Pollença
13 Llucmajor
13 Manacor
14 Calviàhttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/ndd7aun4fP
14 Pollença— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 8, 2021
15 Santanyí
15 Portocolom
15 C St Pere
15 Lluc
15 P.Sóller
16 P.Palma
16 Banyalbufar
16 Andratx
16 Capdepera
It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with occasional clouds, a high of 26 degrees, a light breeze and a low of 13.
Calvia is 25 degrees and gorgeous with lots of sunshine, a mild wind to keep you cool and an overnight temperature of 12.
It’s 23 degrees and mostly sunny in Ses Salines with a strong easterly wind and a low of 12.
Slap on some suntan lotion if you’re in Pollensa, it’s 29 degrees with wall to wall sunshine, a cool southerly breeze and the temperature will drop to 13 after dark.
Deya is 26 degrees and sunny with afternoon winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour and a low of 13.
Check the weather forecast for the next couple of days below.
Currently there are no comments.