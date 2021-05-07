These are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island.

Tmín (en ºC) hoy, en #Baleares#Mallorca

8 Escorca

10 Palma Univ

10 Campos

12 Artà

12 Binissalem

12 Petra

12 S.Servera

12 Sineu

12 Muro

12 Sa Pobla

12 Alfàbia

12 Aerop.Palma

13 Sta Maria

13 Porreres

13 P.Pollença

13 Llucmajor

13 Manacor

14 Calviàhttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/ndd7aun4fP — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 8, 2021

14 Pollença

15 Santanyí

15 Portocolom

15 C St Pere

15 Lluc

15 P.Sóller

16 P.Palma

16 Banyalbufar

16 Andratx

16 Capdepera — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 8, 2021

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with occasional clouds, a high of 26 degrees, a light breeze and a low of 13.

Calvia is 25 degrees and gorgeous with lots of sunshine, a mild wind to keep you cool and an overnight temperature of 12.

It’s 23 degrees and mostly sunny in Ses Salines with a strong easterly wind and a low of 12.

Slap on some suntan lotion if you’re in Pollensa, it’s 29 degrees with wall to wall sunshine, a cool southerly breeze and the temperature will drop to 13 after dark.

Deya is 26 degrees and sunny with afternoon winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour and a low of 13.

Check the weather forecast for the next couple of days below.