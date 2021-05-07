The Balearic government, having been given a favourable ruling by the Balearic High Court, has passed its decree law that amends existing public health legislation.

On Friday, the cabinet met to consider amendments that include the capability for establishing a curfew. The various measures, described as "useful for controlling the pandemic", will have to be presented to parliament. Its approval of the decree is required, although this doesn't prevent measures taking immediate effect.

As well as the curfew, the government will have powers to maintain controls at ports and airports, to limit the number of people at social gatherings and in places of worship, to intervene in care homes, and to establish perimeter confinements (lockdowns) of municipalities or districts within municipalities.

Another measure contained in the decree is price control of tests. The maximum price for a PCR will be 75 euros and for an antigen test it will be 30 euros.

The decree, President Armengol said at a press conference, "will provide stability and security" for the three phases of reopening and reactivation that will last another month. From Sunday, the Balearics will enter a new phase of de-escalation. "The islands are moving towards economic reactivation and overcoming the pandemic."

The intention is for the curfew and limits on social gatherings to last until the start of June, which is when the president envisages that "normality" can be recovered. But this will still mean the maintenance of certain measures, e.g. for social distancing and the wearing of masks.