There are 45 new positive cases of coronavirus, 34 in Mallorca, nine in Minorca and two in Ibiza. The test rate is 1.46% from 3,082 tests.

Two more deaths have been confirmed - the total is 828. There are no changes to numbers of Covid patients on hospital wards or in intensive care. On wards - Mallorca 28, Ibiza four, Minorca one; intensive care - Mallorca 22, Ibiza three, Minorca two.

Eight more patients have been discharged from hospitals and 51 other people have recovered. The number of people being attended to by the health service has dropped by ten to 950, while there are 20 fewer people being monitored by primary care in Mallorca (714).

In terms of vaccination, 375,639 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 298,619 in Mallorca. There are 110,960 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 90,950 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 27.3% of the target population has been vaccinated and 11.2% have received the full course.

In Mallorca's municipalities, there are increases in active cases in ten of the 53. Figures in brackets indicates changes from the report of May 6.

Palma 562 (-5)

Inca 64 (no change)

Manacor 55 (+2)

Marratxi 50 (-1)

Son Servera 40 (+5)

Calvia 34 (-2)

Llucmajor 23 (no change)

Muro 22 (no change)

Alcudia 18 (-1)

Andratx 17 (no change)

Sa Pobla 14 (-2)

Santanyi 13 (+1)

Capdepera 12 (-3)

Felanitx 12 (+1)

Lloseta 12 (-1)

Pollensa 12 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 12 (+2)

Soller 12 (no change)

Binissalem 10 (no change)

Campos 10 (no change)

Santa Margalida 10 (+1)

Porreres 9 (+1)

Sineu 8 (+1)

Alaro 6 (no change)

Bunyola 6 (no change)

Selva 6 (-1)

Sencelles 6 (no change)

Algaida 4 (no change)

Arta 4 (+1)

Llubi 4 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Valldemossa 4 (no change)

Petra 3 (no change)

Santa Maria 3 (+1)

Ses Salines 3 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Consell 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Sant Joan 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)