Ciutat Jardí in Palma, Mallorca

People headed for the beaches in Palma.

08-05-2021Miquel A. Cañellas

The eighth of May and it was thirty degrees. On Saturday, Muro and Pollensa registered highs of 30.5C and 30.1C respectively. And as the temperatures soared, so people flocked to the beaches.

In Cala Major in Palma, the police had to close the accesses to the beach when the maximum capacity under Covid regulations was reached.

Controls of beach capacity are going to be needed again on Sunday, the busiest day of the week for the beaches. Aemet weather stations are forecasting highs of up to 32C.

