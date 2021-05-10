Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met office.
T mín ºC hoy lunes en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 10, 2021
en #Mallorca:
12 Serra d'Alfàbia
12 Escorca, Son Torrella
14 Palma, Universitat
15 Campos
15 Petra
16 Escorca, Lluc
16 Andratx, Sant Elm
16 Artà
16 Santa Maria
16 Binissalem
16 Manacor
16 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc pic.twitter.com/SchS6ehj4C
Last night the island saw some spectacular lighting shows. Take look below.
Anit, llamps a tutiplen.⚡️⚡️⚡️#rayos #lighting #llamps@rbmeteonews @TempsIB3 @Meteodemallorca @AEMET_Baleares @MetIllesBalears @MiquelSalamanca @RAM_meteo @BalearsClima pic.twitter.com/x1JAfwMgHj— Pep Alcudi (@PepAlcudi) May 10, 2021
Son Ferriol @AEMET_Baleares @MiquelSalamanca @DaniCapo_Meteo @BalearsClima @rbmeteonews @Meteodemallorca pic.twitter.com/j9qtpKwhZz— Àngel Muñoz (@angeleeri09_) May 9, 2021
Today, expect cloudy skies covered with rainfall, occasionally with a storm and mud, opening up in the afternoon in the Ibiza and later in Mallorca. Nighttime temperatures with few changes compared to the previous morning, and daytime temperatures in decline, locally notable, reaching the minimum at the end of the day. Southwest wind increasing in intensity during the morning.
Temperatures: Highs of 20 and lows 17.
The forecast for the next few days. See below.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/P7C3tIFdyB— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 10, 2021
