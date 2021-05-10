Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met office.

T mín ºC hoy lunes en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

12 Serra d'Alfàbia

12 Escorca, Son Torrella

14 Palma, Universitat

15 Campos

15 Petra

16 Escorca, Lluc

16 Andratx, Sant Elm

16 Artà

16 Santa Maria

16 Binissalem

16 Manacor

16 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

Last night the island saw some spectacular lighting shows. Take look below.

Today, expect cloudy skies covered with rainfall, occasionally with a storm and mud, opening up in the afternoon in the Ibiza and later in Mallorca. Nighttime temperatures with few changes compared to the previous morning, and daytime temperatures in decline, locally notable, reaching the minimum at the end of the day. Southwest wind increasing in intensity during the morning.

Temperatures: Highs of 20 and lows 17.

The forecast for the next few days. See below.