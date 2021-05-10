Last night storms registered on the island

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met office.

Last night the island saw some spectacular lighting shows. Take look below.

Today, expect cloudy skies covered with rainfall, occasionally with a storm and mud, opening up in the afternoon in the Ibiza and later in Mallorca. Nighttime temperatures with few changes compared to the previous morning, and daytime temperatures in decline, locally notable, reaching the minimum at the end of the day. Southwest wind increasing in intensity during the morning.

Temperatures: Highs of 20 and lows 17.

The forecast for the next few days. See below.

