Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Wednesday, May 12.

11-05-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

These are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island.

It’s a warm and sunny Wednesday in Palma with a high of 23 degrees, strong winds and a low of 9.

Calvia is 22 and breezy with sunshine throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 13.

Felanitx is 23 and sunny, but there's fierce southerly winds and the low is 13 degrees.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Pollensa with strong winds, and a high of 26 degrees, dropping to 12 after dark.

Valldemossa is sunny but blustery and a little cooler at 19 degrees with an overnight low of 11.

Check out the forecast for the next few days below.çFour day forecast on the Balearic Islands

