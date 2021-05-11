These are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island.

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

2 Escorca

5 Lluc

7 Palma Univ

8 Campos

8 Binissalem

9 Alfàbia

9 Pollença

9 Sta Maria

9 Calvià

9 Aerop.Palma

10 S.Servera

10 Petra

10 Campos, Salines

10 Andratx

10 Sa Pobla

11 Muro

11 Llucmajor

12 Sineu

13 Santanyí

13 Porreres

13 P.Sóller

14 P.Palma

14 Manacor

15 C St Pere

15 Banyalbufar

15 Capdepera

15 Llucmajor, Cap B.

15 Portocolom#Menorca

7 C.Galdana

11 Aerop.Menorca

11 Es Mercadal

12 Ciutadella

13 La Mola#Pitiusas

7 St Joan

11 Eivissa

14 Aerop.Ibiza

16 St Antoni

16 Formentera

It’s a warm and sunny Wednesday in Palma with a high of 23 degrees, strong winds and a low of 9.

Calvia is 22 and breezy with sunshine throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 13.

Felanitx is 23 and sunny, but there's fierce southerly winds and the low is 13 degrees.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Pollensa with strong winds, and a high of 26 degrees, dropping to 12 after dark.

Valldemossa is sunny but blustery and a little cooler at 19 degrees with an overnight low of 11.

Check out the forecast for the next few days below.ç