These are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island.
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 12, 2021
2 Escorca
5 Lluc
7 Palma Univ
8 Campos
8 Binissalem
9 Alfàbia
9 Pollença
9 Sta Maria
9 Calvià
9 Aerop.Palma
10 S.Servera
10 Petra
10 Campos, Salines
10 Andratx
10 Sa Pobla
11 Muro
11 Llucmajor
12 Sineu
13 Santanyíhttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/Y7rB3ftyAl
13 Porreres— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 12, 2021
13 P.Sóller
14 P.Palma
14 Manacor
15 C St Pere
15 Banyalbufar
15 Capdepera
15 Llucmajor, Cap B.
15 Portocolom#Menorca
7 C.Galdana
11 Aerop.Menorca
11 Es Mercadal
12 Ciutadella
13 La Mola#Pitiusas
7 St Joan
11 Eivissa
14 Aerop.Ibiza
16 St Antoni
16 Formentera
It’s a warm and sunny Wednesday in Palma with a high of 23 degrees, strong winds and a low of 9.
Calvia is 22 and breezy with sunshine throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 13.
Felanitx is 23 and sunny, but there's fierce southerly winds and the low is 13 degrees.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Pollensa with strong winds, and a high of 26 degrees, dropping to 12 after dark.
Valldemossa is sunny but blustery and a little cooler at 19 degrees with an overnight low of 11.
Check out the forecast for the next few days below.ç
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/uDkJz5dBuw— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 12, 2021
