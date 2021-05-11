Dense smoke in the tourist building

Dense smoke in the tourist building

11-05-2021A. Sepúlveda

The Guardia Civil, the Local Police and firefighters are currently tackling a fire declared in a hotel in Playas de Muro, apparently caused by an explosion in an electrical panel.

The accident has caused serious injuries to one person and dense smoke in the tourist building, which sparked a flood of calls from neighbours to the 112 emergency number.

The medical services are currently treating the wounded man at the scene before he is transferred to a hospital.

More to follow

