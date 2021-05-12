Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Thursday, May 13

Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Thursday, May 13.

12-05-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Here are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

Palma is 23 degrees and gorgeous today with lots of lovely sunshine, a mild wind and a low of 10.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Estellencs with a moderate southerly wind and the high of 20 degrees will drop to 14 after dark.

Ses Salines is 22 degrees and sunny with moderate winds and a low of 12.

It’s 24 degrees and very breezy in Muro with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and a low of 11.

Escorca is mostly sunny with occasional clouds a light wind and the daytime high of 20 degrees will fall to 11 when the sun goes down.

Check below the weather forecast for the next few days.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.