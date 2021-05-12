Here are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.
8 Escorca
9 Alfàbia
10 Lluc
12 Petra
12 Palma Univ
12 Binissalem
12 Calvià
13 Aerop.Palma
13 Pollença
13 Artà
13 S.Servera
13 Manacor
13 Sta Maria
14 Andratx
14 Llucmajor
14 Llucmajor, Cap B.
14 Sineu
14 Porres
14 Sa Pobla
14 P.Pollença
14 Santanyí
15 Muro
15 C St Pere
15 P.Sóller
16 Banyalbufar
16 Portocolom
16 Capdepera
16 P.Palma#Menorca
14 Es Mercadal
14 Ciutadella
14 Aerop.Menorca
14 C.Galdana
15 La Mola#Pitiusas
16 St Joan
16 St Antoni
16 Aerop.Ibiza
17 Formentera
17 Eivissa
Palma is 23 degrees and gorgeous today with lots of lovely sunshine, a mild wind and a low of 10.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Estellencs with a moderate southerly wind and the high of 20 degrees will drop to 14 after dark.
Ses Salines is 22 degrees and sunny with moderate winds and a low of 12.
It’s 24 degrees and very breezy in Muro with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and a low of 11.
Escorca is mostly sunny with occasional clouds a light wind and the daytime high of 20 degrees will fall to 11 when the sun goes down.
Check below the weather forecast for the next few days.
