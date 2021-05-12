Here are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

8 Escorca

9 Alfàbia

10 Lluc

12 Petra

12 Palma Univ

12 Binissalem

12 Calvià

13 Aerop.Palma

13 Pollença

13 Artà

13 S.Servera

13 Manacor

13 Sta Maria

14 Andratx

14 Llucmajor

14 Llucmajor, Cap B.

14 Sineu

14 Porrereshttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/ovHZ8zAyNT — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 13, 2021

14 Sa Pobla

14 P.Pollença

14 Santanyí

15 Muro

15 C St Pere

15 P.Sóller

16 Banyalbufar

16 Portocolom

16 Capdepera

16 P.Palma#Menorca

14 Es Mercadal

14 Ciutadella

14 Aerop.Menorca

14 C.Galdana

15 La Mola#Pitiusas

16 St Joan

16 St Antoni

16 Aerop.Ibiza

17 Formentera

17 Eivissa — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 13, 2021

Palma is 23 degrees and gorgeous today with lots of lovely sunshine, a mild wind and a low of 10.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Estellencs with a moderate southerly wind and the high of 20 degrees will drop to 14 after dark.

Ses Salines is 22 degrees and sunny with moderate winds and a low of 12.

It’s 24 degrees and very breezy in Muro with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and a low of 11.

Escorca is mostly sunny with occasional clouds a light wind and the daytime high of 20 degrees will fall to 11 when the sun goes down.

Check below the weather forecast for the next few days.