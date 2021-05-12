The health ministry's Wednesday report indicates 39 new positive cases of coronavirus, eleven fewer than Tuesday. There are 28 in Mallorca (41 on Tuesday), three in Minorca (eight) and seven in Ibiza (one). The test rate is down slightly from 1.46% on Tuesday to 1.36% based on 2,867 tests (3,401 Tuesday).

One death has been confirmed; the total is 831. There are two fewer Covid patients on hospital wards in Mallorca (26). The numbers in Ibiza and Minorca are unchanged - four and one respectively. There are two fewer patients in intensive care in Mallorca (14). In Ibiza there is one more (four). Minorca has two patients.

Seven more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 56 people have recovered. The number of people being attended to by the health service is down from 903 to 889 - the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 59,683. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 660 people, a decrease of 27.

The 14-day incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 59.07 to 57.59 per 100,000. In Mallorca it is down from 55.58 to 53.68. The seven-day rate is down from 26.80 to 26.19 in the Balearics and from 24.22 to 23.99 in Mallorca. The rates in Minorca continue to be relatively high - 77.09 (14 days) and 48.18 (seven days).

In terms of vaccination, 407,319 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 323,253 in Mallorca. There are 121,948 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 98,597 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 29.5% of the target population has been vaccinated and 12.3% have received the full course.

In the municipalities, there are increases in active cases in seven of the 53. Figures in brackets indicate changes from the report of May 10.

Palma 540 (-31)

Inca 55 (-6)

Marratxi 49 (-2)

Manacor 47 (-3)

Son Servera 45 (no change)

Calvia 38 (+3)

Llucmajor 24 (no change)

Sa Pobla 20 (+4)

Pollensa 17 (+2)

Alcudia 14 (-1)

Muro 14 (-5)

Andratx 12 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 12 (no change)

Santanyi 11 (no change)

Binissalem 9 (no change)

Campos 9 (no change)

Santa Margalida 9 (+1)

Sineu 9 (+1)

Capdepera 8 (-3)

Felanitx 8 (-2)

Porreres 7 (-1)

Soller 7 (-3)

Lloseta 6 (-6)

Llubi 6 (+2)

Bunyola 5 (-1)

Sencelles 5 (-1)

Alaro 4 (-2)

Arta 4 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Santa Maria 4 (+1)

Algaida 3 (-1)

Selva 3 (-1)

Valldemossa 3 (-1)

Deya 2 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Consell 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

Ses Salines 1 (-1)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Petra 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)