The Thursday report from the health ministry indicates only nineteen new positive cases of coronavirus. These are twenty fewer than Wednesday and give a test rate of 0.54% based on 3,518 tests - the rate on Wednesday was 1.36% (2,867 tests). In Mallorca there are 13 new cases (compared with 28 on Wednesday); four in Minorca (three Wednesday), one in Ibiza (seven), and one in Formentera (zero). The 19 cases are the lowest for one day since July 23.

One death has been confirmed; the total is 832. There are four fewer Covid patients on hospital wards in Mallorca (22), but there are increases of two in Ibiza (six) and one in Minorca (two). In intensive care units there are two fewer patients in Mallorca (12), two fewer in Ibiza (two) and one fewer in Minorca (one).

Six more patients have been discharged and a further 24 people have recovered. The number of people being attended to by the health service is down from 889 to 883. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 664 people, an increase of four.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 57.59 to 51.94 per 100,000. In Mallorca it is down from 53.68 to 48.55 (low risk). The seven-day rate is down from 26.19 to 24.45 in the Balearics and from 23.99 to 22.88 in Mallorca.

As to vaccination, 416,935 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 331,357 in Mallorca. There are 126,252 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 102,325 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 30.1% of the target population has been vaccinated and 12.8% have received the full course.

Active cases have increased in only one of Mallorca's 53 municipalities; numbers are down in 19. Figures in brackets indicate changes from the report of May 12.

Palma 525 (-15)

Inca 52 (-3)

Marratxi 48 (-1)

Son Servera 43 (-2)

Manacor 42 (-5)

Calvia 36 (-2)

Sa Pobla 26 (+6)

Llucmajor 24 (no change)

Pollensa 16 (-1)

Muro 14 (no change)

Alcudia 12 (-2)

Andratx 12 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 12 (no change)

Sineu 9 (no change)

Binissalem 8 (-1)

Capdepera 8 (no change)

Santa Margalida 8 (-1)

Campos 7 (-2)

Felanitx 7 (-1)

Porreres 7 (no change)

Santanyi 7 (-4)

Lloseta 6 (no change)

Soller 6 (-1)

Sencelles 5 (no change)

Alaro 4 (no change)

Bunyola 4 (-1)

Llubi 4 (-2)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Santa Maria 4 (no change)

Arta 3 (-1)

Selva 3 (no change)

Algaida 2 (-1)

Deya 2 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Consell 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

Ses Salines 1 (no change)

Valldemossa 1 (-2)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Petra 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)