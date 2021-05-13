More than 4,000 tickets are up for grabs for the match between RCD Mallorca and Alcorcón at Estadi de Son Moix this Sunday.

Capacity is limited to 30% and entrants for the ticket draw must be over 14 years old and registered on the club’s website to win one of the 4,086 spectator tickets.

When registration opens, subscribers will have until 08:00 on Saturday, May 15 to register and the draw will be held at 10:00 on the same day.

The winners will receive an email at noon with a link to confirm their attendance, choose a seat (which has nothing to do with season ticket seats) and accept all the health and safety and Covid measures related to the stadium.

Once the confirmation process is complete and the conditions have been accepted, subscribers will be able to download or print their tickets.

All spectators must bring their ID and wear an FFP2 mask to enter the stadium and follow the volunteers’ instructions when leaving the field after the match.

RCD Mallorca is available on 971 221 535 to answer any questions:

Friday: from 09:00-1400 and 15:30-18:30

Saturday: from 10:00-14:00 and 16:00-19:30

Sunday: from 10:00-14:00

You can also send an email to: taquillas@rcdmallorca.es

Real Mallorca is urging all fans to comply with the health and security measures, be responsible and respect the 23:00 curfew.

The match kicks off at at 20:45 at Estadi de Son Moix on Sunday May 16.