Spain Nightlife has sent a petition to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, in which it urges her department to revoke the restrictions keeping the sector closed, after the increase in illegal parties after the end of the state of alarm.

The employer’s association argues in its petition that the restrictive measures “are no longer necessary” and that they are causing a “greater evil” than was intended to be avoided at the time, since illegal home and street parties and have increased across the country due to the lack of legal and controlled nightlife offer.

The president of the Círculo de Empresarios de Ocio Nocturno de Madrid (Ceonm) and of Spain Nightlife, Tito Pajares, has warned that if measures are not taken, the lack of control witnessed last weekend “will be repeated every weekend".

The government has had months to prepare and programme a de-escalation of the regulated and safe nightlife sector, but it has not done so and now we are faced with this uncontrolled situation that could lead to a worsening of epidemiological data and all this while our businesses continue to go bankrupt,” he stressed.