A 49-year-old man whose vehicle was in collision with a motorcycle near Palma airport on Saturday night was under the influence of both drugs and alcohol. The rider and passenger of the motorcycle both died in the accident while the 49-year-old is in a critical condition in a Palma hospital.

According to police the driver of the vehicle ploughed into the motorcycle which was going in the opposite direction. The 18 and 19 year olds died instantly, while the driver of the car was trapped in his vehicle.

Police have launched a full investigation.