Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Saturday, May 15.

14-05-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office this morning.

It’s 22 degrees in Palma today with hazy sunshine, light-moderate southerly winds and a low of 11.

Calvia is sunny but blustery with a high of 24 degrees dropping to 13 when the sun goes down.

It’s a hot, sunny day in Campos with a high of 25, moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 11 degrees.

Muro is 27 with wall-to-wall sunshine, strong winds and a low of 13.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Escorca with southerly winds gusting up to 20 kilometres an hour, a high of 21 and a low of 8 degrees.

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.

Four day forecast on the Balearic Islands

