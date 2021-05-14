These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office this morning.
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 15, 2021
3 Escorca, Son Torrella
7 Escorca, Lluc
8 Campos
8 Palma, Univ.
9 Campos, Salines
9 Petra
9 Serra d'Alfàbia
10 Aerop. Palma
10 Pollença
10 Calvià
10 Port de Pollença
11 Binissalem
11 Son Servera
11 Artà
11 Muro
11 Porreres
11 Sineu pic.twitter.com/EwLh2VnOj4
12 Santa Maria— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 15, 2021
12 Llucmajor
12 Sa Pobla
12 Santanyí
13 Manacor
13 Andratx, Sant Elm
14 Palma, Portopí
14 Colònia de Sant Pere
15 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
15 Portocolom
15 Far de Capdepera
16 Banyalbufar
17 Sóller, Puerto
It’s 22 degrees in Palma today with hazy sunshine, light-moderate southerly winds and a low of 11.
Calvia is sunny but blustery with a high of 24 degrees dropping to 13 when the sun goes down.
It’s a hot, sunny day in Campos with a high of 25, moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 11 degrees.
Muro is 27 with wall-to-wall sunshine, strong winds and a low of 13.
It’s a lovely sunny day in Escorca with southerly winds gusting up to 20 kilometres an hour, a high of 21 and a low of 8 degrees.
Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.
