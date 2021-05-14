These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office this morning.

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

3 Escorca, Son Torrella

7 Escorca, Lluc

8 Campos

8 Palma, Univ.

9 Campos, Salines

9 Petra

9 Serra d'Alfàbia

10 Aerop. Palma

10 Pollença

10 Calvià

10 Port de Pollença

11 Binissalem

11 Son Servera

11 Artà

11 Muro

11 Porreres

11 Sineu pic.twitter.com/EwLh2VnOj4 — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 15, 2021

12 Santa Maria

12 Llucmajor

12 Sa Pobla

12 Santanyí

13 Manacor

13 Andratx, Sant Elm

14 Palma, Portopí

14 Colònia de Sant Pere

15 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

15 Portocolom

15 Far de Capdepera

16 Banyalbufar

17 Sóller, Puerto — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 15, 2021

It’s 22 degrees in Palma today with hazy sunshine, light-moderate southerly winds and a low of 11.

Calvia is sunny but blustery with a high of 24 degrees dropping to 13 when the sun goes down.

It’s a hot, sunny day in Campos with a high of 25, moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 11 degrees.

Muro is 27 with wall-to-wall sunshine, strong winds and a low of 13.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Escorca with southerly winds gusting up to 20 kilometres an hour, a high of 21 and a low of 8 degrees.

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.