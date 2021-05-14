Local & National Police inspection in Palma.

Local & National Police inspection in Palma. recent photo.

14-05-2021Ultima Hora

The National Police and Civil Guard are stepping up surveillance from today for the entire the weekend to make sure people comply with the Covid regulations.

Controls will be carried out in coordination with Local Police in various Municipalities and the joint operation with Balearic Government Inspectors will also be maintained.

One of the main functions of these patrols is to prevent illegal parties, stop people drinking in the streets and disperse crowds of people.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Security Forces and Corps have provided a multitude of services aimed at preventing contagion, reinforcing compliance with the regulations and supporting different institutions and citizens who needed assistance.

