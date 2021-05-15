The Saturday report from the health ministry indicates 24 new positive cases of coronavirus, thirteen fewer than Friday. The test rate is under one per cent again - 0.82% from 2,926 tests. Mallorca has 22 new cases, Ibiza one and Minorca one.

No deaths have been announced, the total remains 834. On hospital wards, there are four more Covid patients in Mallorca - up to 23. Ibiza has seven and Minorca two. There are still sixteen patients in intensive care, but the Mallorca number is down one to 13, while there is one more patient in Ibiza (two). Minorca has one patient.

Thirty-six more people have recovered, four of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service (active cases) is down three to 829. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 634 people, down seven.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 50.28 to 46.54 per 100,000. In Mallorca it is down from 46.20 to 42.52. The seven-day rate is down from 23.66 to 21.40 in the Balearics and from 22.11 to 19.75 in Mallorca. The rates are still comparatively high in Minorca - 72.81 (14 days) and 32.12 (seven days).

The vaccination programme - 434,055 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 345,565 in Mallorca. There are 135,606 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 110,117 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 31.1% of the target population has been vaccinated and 13.7% have received the full course.

Active cases have increased in six of Mallorca's 53 municipalities. Figures in brackets indicate changes from the report of May 13.

Palma 508 (-17)

Marratxi 47 (-1)

Inca 43 (-9)

Manacor 41 (-2)

Calvia 36 (no change)

Son Servera 34 (-9)

Sa Pobla 25 (-1)

Llucmajor 25 (+1)

Pollensa 16 (no change)

Muro 15 (+1)

Alcudia 12 (no change)

Andratx 12 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 11 (-1)

Felanitx 9 (+2)

Sineu 9 (no change)

Capdepera 8 (no change)

Santa Margalida 8 (no change)

Binissalem 7 (-1)

Campos 7 (no change)

Porreres 7 (no change)

Santanyi 7 (no change)

Lloseta 6 (no change)

Santa Maria 6 (+2)

Sencelles 5 (no change)

Soller 5 (-1)

Alaro 4 (no change)

Bunyola 4 (no change)

Llubi 4 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Arta 3 (no change)

Selva 3 (no change)

Algaida 2 (no change)

Deya 2 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Consell 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Esporles 1 (+1)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Petra 1 (+1)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

Ses Salines 1 (no change)

Valldemossa 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)