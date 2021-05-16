DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.



LOOKING FOR ENGLISH speaking telephone sales staff to work from Northern office. Experience is preferred but not essential. A confident positive attitude is essential. Salary available whilst in training. Send CV to mpsmsn@msn.com





MERCEDES SL 500 V8, 2003 Auto, Spanish registered, right hand drive, convertible panoramic roof. 9,250 €. Tel. 634-324330.





GLASS COFFEE TABLE in good condition. 45 €. Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustin. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available. Open 10am- 2pm Monday to Saturday.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.





GREY BEDSIDE drawer unit, measures 54 x 40cm. 25 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 30,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.





2 TRUNDLE BED single bases from El Corte Ingles, nearly new, matresses not included. 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com





OFFERS INVITED for quick sale! Five bedroomed country home with swimming pool and garage, close to Sencelles. Central heating and mains services. 469,000 €. Ref. 9510. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





COSTITX: Fabulous townhouse with pool. Contemporary minimalistic design combined with traditional features. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, three terraces with views, swimming pool and small garden. Unique property. 785,000 €. Ref. 9550. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





SENCELLES. Immaculate country home with Cédula. Lovely established gardens, 3,400 m² of land. Mainly ground floor accommodation with interesting first floor tower feature incorporating a spiral staircase. Open plan living area with integrated kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom, cloakroom, office and additional room. Mains services, central heating, air conditioning and double glazing. All installations in excellent condition. 375,000 €. Ref. 9394. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





FANTASTIC TOWNHOUSE of 220 m², with garden, in Costitx. Tastefully renovated, requiring some finishing. Large kitchen, five bedrooms, four bathrooms (three en suite), second floor studio with terraces, fabulous mountain views. Pre-installation for central heating. Sufficient room for small pool in garden! 325,000 €. Ref. 9355. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





2 BUSINESS UNITS IN PUERTO PORTALS. 110 m² first line with 45 m² front terraces for tables and chairs. 2,550,000 € (both) (Bank valuation 3,955,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





PALACE 671 M² + 7 PLOTS to build 7 houses. Total 5,000 m² with sea views in Palma. 4,250,000 € (Bank valuation 5,500,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





VILLA IN BENDINAT 540 m² on a 1,816 m² plot. 4,500,000 € (Bank Valuation 6,200,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





FINCA IN ANDRATX 539 m² on a 9,148 m² plot. 1,650,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS IN SA TORRE LLUCMAJOR 343 m² with pool and garden. 575,000 € (bank valuation: 722,500 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui info@nashhomesmallorca.com





FULLY FURNISHED, one bedroom apartment in Son Caliu/ Palma Nova in a private gated community with a large pool and gardens available for long- term rent only. Directly from the owner. For further details please go to www.idealista.com/inmueble/93700440 or email miguelf11@gmail.com





RIGHT ON THE BEACH. This penthouse in Cala Major with amazing views is unique, approx. 132 m², living/ dining room with adjoining kitchen, terrace, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, air conditioning, car park space, front line beach and close to Palma. 1,250,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





TOWNHOUSE with commercial use in the heart of Sóller, approx. 378 m², constructed area of open space on 3 floors, previously solely used as a shop and office space. Realise your own ideas, everything is possible including a combination of living and working in one building, huge roof terrace, 2/ 3 parking spaces. 535,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COUNTRY HOUSE with fabulous views in the valley of Sóller, a completely renovated house, approx. 382 m², living room with access to the terrace and orange garden, adjoining kitchen/ dining area, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms including attic studio consisting of living room/ bedroom/ bathroom, heating, pool, large car port, 2,250,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COSY VILLAGE HOUSE with great views of Bunyola, approx 110 m², kitchen/ living room, roof terrace, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, heating, wood stove, possibility to apply for rental licence. 295,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





HOMELY LITTLE HOUSE close to the Plaza in Sóller, approx. 142 m², living room, kitchen/ dining area, peaceful terrace, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in the attic, recently modernised. 410,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.



