Magalluf, Mallorca.

Magalluf, Mallorca.

26-07-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s a warm, sunny day in Palma with a high of 26 degrees, a light wind and a low of 15.

Calvia is 25 and mostly sunny with a southerly breeze and a low of 12 degrees.

It’s 22 and sunny in Felanitx with a strong easterly wind and an overnight temperature of 16 degrees.

Pollensa is partly sunny partly cloudy with moderate-strong winds and the high of 23 will drop to 13 after dark.

It’s 21 degrees in Valldemossa with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, a mild breeze and a low of 12.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.