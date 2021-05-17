It’s a warm, sunny day in Palma with a high of 26 degrees, a light wind and a low of 15.

Calvia is 25 and mostly sunny with a southerly breeze and a low of 12 degrees.

It’s 22 and sunny in Felanitx with a strong easterly wind and an overnight temperature of 16 degrees.

Pollensa is partly sunny partly cloudy with moderate-strong winds and the high of 23 will drop to 13 after dark.

It’s 21 degrees in Valldemossa with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, a mild breeze and a low of 12.