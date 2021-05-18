These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca
18 Sóller, Puerto
17 Palma, Portopí
17 Banyalbufar
17 Muro
17 Port de Pollença
17 Far de Capdepera
17 Son Servera
16 Sa Pobla
16 Pollença
16 Portocolom
16 Santa Maria
16 Colònia de Sant Pere
16 Artà
16 Binissalem
16 Sineu
16 Porreres pic.twitter.com/ZiziFFV82o
16 Manacor— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 19, 2021
16 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca
15 Santanyí
15 Llucmajor
15 Petra
14 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
14 Campos, Salines
14 Calvià
14 Andratx, Sant Elm
13 Palma, Universitat
13 Escorca, Lluc
11 Escorca, Son Torrella
11 Campos
10 Serra d'Alfàbiahttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt
It’s 24 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with strong easterly winds and a low of 12.
Andratx is warm and sunny and 23 degrees with light winds and an overnight temperature of 13.
The sun’s out in Ses Salines and it’s 22 degrees with cloudy intervals, moderate-strong winds and a low of 12.
Muro is overcast and blustery with a top temperature of 21 degrees dropping to 12 after dark.
It’s a foggy start in Esporles, with afternoon sunshine and a high of 22 degrees dropping to 13 overnight.
Check below for the forecast for the next couple of days.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/7QZB7vgRQq— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 19, 2021
