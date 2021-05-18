The Tuesday report from the health ministry indicates 32 new positive cases of coronavirus - 29 in Mallorca and three in Minorca. These are ten more than the Monday report but have a lower positivity rate of 0.87% based on 1,487 more tests - 3,687 as opposed to the 2,200 on Monday.

Two more deaths have been confirmed. One is recent (May 14), the other is from early March. The total is 836. On hospital wards, the number of Covid patients in Mallorca is down two to 23. In Ibiza there is an increase of three to ten and in Minorca an increase of one to three. Intensive care patient numbers remain unchanged - 13 Mallorca, two Ibiza, one Minorca.

Fifty-nine more people have recovered, three of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is down 19 to 813. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 618 people, sixteen fewer.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 46.98 to 46.11 per 100,000. In Mallorca it is down from 42.74 to 42.41. The seven-day rate is down from 20.88 to 19.23 in the Balearics and from 18.97 to 18.19 in Mallorca.

As for the vaccination programme - 449,273 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 355,464 in Mallorca. There are 139,271 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 111,559 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 32.3% of the target population has been vaccinated and 14.1% have received the full course.

Active cases have increased only slightly in just five of Mallorca's 53 municipalities. There are decreases in eight. Figures in brackets indicate changes from the report of May 17.

Palma 473 (+1)

Calvia 37 (-1)

Manacor 37 (-1)

Sa Pobla 37 (no change)

Marratxi 35 (-5)

Llucmajor 34 (+1)

Inca 30 (-2)

Son Servera 29 (-2)

Pollensa 13 (no change)

Alcudia 11 (no change)

Felanitx 11 (no change)

Muro 11 (no change)

Andratx 8 (-2)

Santanyi 8 (no change)

Sineu 8 (no change)

Campos 7 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 7 (no change)

Santa Maria 7 (+1)

Capdepera 6 (no change)

Binissalem 5 (no change)

Porreres 5 (no change)

Santa Margalida 5 (no change)

Arta 4 (+1)

Llubi 4 (no change)

Lloseta 4 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Soller 4 (-1)

Alaro 3 (no change)

Petra 3 (no change)

Selva 3 (no change)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Bunyola 2 (no change)

Deya 2 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 2 (+1)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Algaida 1 (no change)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Esporles 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Sant Joan 1 (no change)

Ses Salines 1 (no change)

Valldemossa 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Consell 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (-1)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)