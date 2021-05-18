Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, told parliament on Tuesday that the islands will be presented at this week's Fitur international tourism fair in Madrid as "the main destination in the Mediterranean that is open to the world".

Efforts over recent months, the minister said, have made the region ready for the tourism season. "We will have a season, which will increase exponentially thanks to the work that is being done."

Negueruela felt that opposition parties should value the work being done to open up to the world. "This is what is allowing tourism to recover more significantly than in competitor destinations. This, I believe, is the main message that we will be taking to Fitur."

Patricia Guasp of the opposition Ciudadanos asked for an assessment of the visit to Berlin that the minister and President Armengol made last week. She also stressed the need for more rapid vaccination and for all efforts to be made so that the Balearics are treated separately according to the UK's traffic-light system for travel.

Regarding the visit to Germany, the minister said that health security measures in the Balearics were welcomed the most. "We are the only ones positioned in the Mediterranean for German tourism." He noted that flights to the Balearics increased by 55% at the weekend by comparison with the previous weekend and that 60% of German flights in 2019 have been recovered.