No indication as to when there might be a reopening.

The Abone nightlife association and the Balearic government have started talks about a reopening of clubs after months without any dialogue. On Monday, the president of the new Abone board, Miguel Pérez-Marsá, met the tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, and the director of the Ibassal institute of health and safety, Rúben Castro.

Pérez-Marsá described the meeting as "very positive". He said that there will now be regular meetings with the government in considering an "orderly and safe" reopening of the nightlife sector. This will be gradual, he stressed, in a similar way to the de-escalation of restrictions for bars and restaurants.

Protocols for reopening will be worked on over the coming weeks, account being taken of the fact that the great majority of club goers will not be vaccinated for some time yet.

