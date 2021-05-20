A giant grey whale has been spotted off the coast of Santa Ponsa. This is the not the first time that Wally, as he has been dubbed by local environmentalists, has been spotted in Spanish waters.

Això està passant ara mateix a la badia de Santa Ponça 😍. Un alertant ens acaba d'enviar el vídeo d'aquesta balena gris de grans dimensions nedant plàcidament. Organismes de camí. pic.twitter.com/y5Y0Yl8OOZ — Emergències 112 Illes Balears (@Emergencies_112) May 20, 2021

They have been sightings in the waters off Barcelona and in other places. Local environmentalists were tracking the whale in local waters.