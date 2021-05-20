The whale spotted in Santa Ponsa

The whale spotted in Santa Ponsa.

20-05-2021Antoni Aguera

A giant grey whale has been spotted off the coast of Santa Ponsa. This is the not the first time that Wally, as he has been dubbed by local environmentalists, has been spotted in Spanish waters.

They have been sightings in the waters off Barcelona and in other places. Local environmentalists were tracking the whale in local waters.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Mr B / Hace about 3 hours

Look out Wally! or they will induce you into the world of sad creatures in Marine Land. Enjoy your freedom and get the hell out of there.

+2-