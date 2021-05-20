The Thursday report from the health ministry indicates just 15 new positive cases of coronavirus - 13 in Mallorca, one in Ibiza and one in Minorca. These are 15 fewer than Wednesday, and the test rate is a mere 0.44% based on 3,409 tests, 39 more than Wednesday.

No more deaths have been reported. On hospital wards, the numbers of Covid patients are down three - Mallorca, from 23 to 21; Ibiza, from ten to nine. In Minorca, there are three patients. In intensive care, there are no changes - 12 patients in Mallorca, two in Ibiza, one in Minorca.

Sixty-seven more people have recovered, five of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is down 52 to 737. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 578 people, down 22.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 44.80 to 42.72 per 100,000. In Mallorca it is down from 41.85 to 40.62. The seven-day rate is down from 18.53 to 18.27 in the Balearics and from 17.86 to 17.74 in Mallorca.

In terms of the vaccination programme, 463,608 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 366,183 in Mallorca. There are 142,703 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 113,775 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 33.4% of the target population has been vaccinated and 14.4% have received the full course.

Active cases have increased in just three of Mallorca's 53 municipalities. There are decreases in 17. Figures in brackets indicate changes from the report of May 19.

Palma 446 (-21)

Sa Pobla 42 (-1)

Calvia 39 (+1)

Marratxi 34 (-1)

Manacor 31 (-7)

Llucmajor 29 (-2)

Son Servera 28 (no change)

Inca 26 (-4)

Muro 11 (no change)

Felanitx 10 (no change)

Pollensa 10 (-2)

Capdepera 8 (+2)

Alcudia 7 (-1)

Andratx 7 (no change)

Santanyi 7 (-1)

Sineu 7 (-1)

Campos 6 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 6 (-1)

Santa Maria 6 (no change)

Bunyola 5 (+2)

Arta 4 (-1)

Binissalem 4 (-1)

Lloseta 4 (no change)

Llubi 4 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Porreres 4 (-1)

Santa Margalida 4 (no change)

Soller 4 (no change)

Petra 3 (no change)

Selva 3 (no change)

Alaro 2 (no change)

Deya 2 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 2 (no change)

Sencelles 2 (-1)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Algaida 1 (no change)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Esporles 1 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 1 (no change)

Sant Joan 1 (no change)

Ses Salines 1 (no change)

Valldemossa 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Consell 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 0 (-1)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)