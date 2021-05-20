Monitoring Wally the whale in Santa Ponsa

Monitoring Wally the whale in Santa Ponsa.

20-05-2021@cmat_ib

Wally the whale, whose presence in Santa Ponsa has aroused a great deal of curiosity and concern, has swum to the Malgrats isles. The various agencies that were monitoring the whale have been stood down.

The environment ministry is continuing to ask people not to go near the whale, which is sick and needs to be left alone.

Wally was seen in Ibiza before coming to Mallorca. The project coordinator for the Tursiops Association, Marga Cerdà, says that grey whales like Wally inhabit the northern Pacific. It is suspected that the whale passed through the Northwest Passage into the Atlantic and then into the Mediterranean, where there isn't the feed that is needed. Cerdà adds that Wally has little chance of survival, unless he manages to get into the Atlantic, where he might have a chance.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.