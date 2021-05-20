Wally the whale, whose presence in Santa Ponsa has aroused a great deal of curiosity and concern, has swum to the Malgrats isles. The various agencies that were monitoring the whale have been stood down.

The environment ministry is continuing to ask people not to go near the whale, which is sick and needs to be left alone.

Wally was seen in Ibiza before coming to Mallorca. The project coordinator for the Tursiops Association, Marga Cerdà, says that grey whales like Wally inhabit the northern Pacific. It is suspected that the whale passed through the Northwest Passage into the Atlantic and then into the Mediterranean, where there isn't the feed that is needed. Cerdà adds that Wally has little chance of survival, unless he manages to get into the Atlantic, where he might have a chance.