The Friday report from the health ministry indicates 41 new positive cases of coronavirus, 26 more than on Thursday - 36 in Mallorca, one in Ibiza and four in Minorca. The test rate is 1.27% from 3,228 tests; Thursday's rate was 0.44% based on 3,409 tests.

Two more deaths have been confirmed. These relate to January and March; the total is 840. On hospital wards, the numbers of Covid patients remain the same - Mallorca, 21; Ibiza, nine; Minorca, three. This is also the case in intensive care - 12 patients in Mallorca, two in Ibiza, one in Minorca.

Forty-nine more people have recovered, four of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is down eleven to 726. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 568 people, down ten.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 42.72 per 100,000 to 42.37. In Mallorca it is up from 40.62 to 40.85. The seven-day rate is up from 18.27 to 18.62 in the Balearics and from 17.74 to 18.64 in Mallorca.

In terms of the vaccination programme, 471,593 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 372,656 in Mallorca. There are 144,208 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 114,988 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 34.1% of the target population has been vaccinated and 14.6% have received the full course.

Active cases have increased in ten of Mallorca's 53 municipalities. There is a decrease in one. Figures in brackets indicate changes from the report of May 20.

Palma 464 (+18)

Calvia 46 (+7)

Sa Pobla 45 (+3)

Marratxi 35 (+1)

Manacor 31 (no change)

Llucmajor 29 (no change)

Son Servera 28 (no change)

Inca 27 (+1)

Felanitx 11 (+1)

Muro 11 (no change)

Pollensa 10 (no change)

Alcudia 7 (no change)

Andratx 7 (no change)

Campos 7 (+1)

Capdepera 7 (-1)

Santanyi 7 (no change)

Sineu 7 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 6 (no change)

Santa Maria 6 (no change)

Bunyola 5 (no change)

Lloseta 5 (+1)

Arta 4 (no change)

Binissalem 4 (no change)

Llubi 4 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Porreres 4 (no change)

Santa Margalida 4 (no change)

Soller 4 (no change)

Algaida 3 (+2)

Petra 3 (no change)

Selva 3 (no change)

Alaro 2 (no change)

Deya 2 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 2 (+1)

Santa Eugenia 2 (no change)

Sencelles 2 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Esporles 1 (no change)

Sant Joan 1 (no change)

Ses Salines 1 (no change)

Valldemossa 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Consell 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)