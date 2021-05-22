The Saturday report from the health ministry indicates 31 new positive cases of coronavirus, ten fewer than on Friday - 28 in Mallorca, one in Ibiza, one in Minorca and one in Formentera. The test rate is 0.87% from 3,563 tests; Friday's rate was 1.27% based on 3,228 tests.

By municipality, the 28 cases in Mallorca are: Palma 9; Muro 7; Felanitx and Sant Llorenç both 3, Sa Pobla 2; Algaida, Consell, Mancor de la Vall and Valldemossa all one. In terms of risk level, only one municipality has a 14-day incidence above 250, which is defined as being extreme risk. This is Sa Pobla with 319.11; the seven-day incidence is 207.79.

A couple of bigger municipalities - Alcudia (population around 20,000) and Soller (around 14,000) - are among a number which have had zero incidence for 14 days. Inca (some 32,000) has an incidence of just six. The other municipalities on zero are Alaro, Andratx, Ariany, Arta, Banyalbufar, Buger, Campanet, Capdepera, Costitx, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret, Maria de la Salut, Montuiri, Porreres, Puigpunyent, Sant Joan, Selva, Ses Salines and Vilafranca.

No more deaths have been reported; the total is 840. On hospital wards, there are decreases in the numbers of Covid patients in Mallorca, 18 from 21; and Ibiza, eight from nine. In Minorca there are three patients. There are no changes in intensive care - 12 patients in Mallorca, two in Ibiza, one in Minorca.

Sixty-two more people have recovered, eight of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is down 29 to 697. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 541 people, down 27.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 42.37 per 100,000 to 40.89. In Mallorca it is down from 40.85 to 39.17. The seven-day rate is up from 18.62 to 19.23 in the Balearics and from 18.64 to 19.42 in Mallorca.

The vaccination - 480,232 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 380,016 in Mallorca. There are 146,669 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 117,098 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 34.9% of the target population has been vaccinated and 14.8% have received the full course.