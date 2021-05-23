Santa Margalida town hall is using a grant of 700,000 euros to promote cultural tourism. The money comes from the national government's fund that was set up in response to the bankruptcy of Thomas Cook in September 2019. Can Picafort was one of the resorts most affected by this.

The town hall's project involves the enhancement of landscape and of cultural and heritage elements. Signage of itineraries, tourist maps and audio guides in various languages are all part of a scheme that will focus on features of the Santa Margalida coastline.

There is to be further restoration of the towers that were built in 1941 for submarine target practice and of the machine gun nests that date from the Civil War. The one-time stone quarry in Son Real and the necropolis are also to receive funding. There is to be more excavation at the necropolis, one of Mallorca's principal archaeological sites.

Walks, such as the Camí de la Mar de Son Serra de Marina, are to be improved and to be supported with QR codes for accessing audio guides that explain the background to them.

In addition, the town hall is to further develop art as a tourism aspect of Santa Margalida. Sculptures have been acquired and these are to be placed in strategic points. This is along the lines of the exhibition of sculptures by Pollensa artist Joan Bennàssar that were installed on rocks in Can Picafort a few summers ago. There is to also be an extension of the urban art festival, which until now has been held each October.